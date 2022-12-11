Driver hospitalized after concrete truck rolls in SE Kan.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was hospitalized after the concrete truck he had been driving rolled in southeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:35 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 8 on Kansas Highway 126 - about 12 miles east of Pittsburg - with reports of an injury accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2001 International Concrete truck driven by Christopher Michael Foote, 47, of Pittsburg, had been headed west on the highway when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road.

KHP indicated that Foote overcorrected and rolled the truck into the eastbound ditch.

Officials noted that Foote was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

