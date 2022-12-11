Cause of Keystone Pipeline oil spill remains under investigation

WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The cause of the recent 14,000-barrel leak of oil from the Keystone Pipeline into a Kansas creek remains under investigation.

TC Energy, a Canadian energy producer, reported at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, that it continues to attempt to clean a spill of 588,000 gallons of oil from the Keystone Pipeline into a creek in Washington Co.

TC Energy said it had entered Unified Command with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and continues to work in collaboration with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Association and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The company noted that it remains focused on the following recovery efforts:

A dedicated workforce that exceeds 250 personnel - including third-party environmental specialists have responded to the incident.

The product remains contained and multiple vacuum trucks, booms and additional resources are onsite as it continues the recovery process.

Repair plans are underwater as are shoreline assessments.

Continuous air quality monitoring has been deployed and - at this time - there is no indication of adverse health or public concerns.

Additionally, TCG indicated that crews at the site dubbed Milepost 14 have started preparations for rain forecasted to enter the area on Monday. It will continue to work closely with landowners, the community, and local, state and federal regulators. It is also in discussion with tribal nations and will welcome representatives on-site to monitor the progress.

As always, the company said the health and safety of onsite staff and personnel, the community and mitigation efforts remain its primary focus.

“We are working with local and state environmental agencies to develop incident-specific Wildlife Management plans, including specialists to care for impacted wildlife,” the release read. “We appreciate the patience and collaboration of the surrounding community and partner agencies for their support in responding to this incident.”

TCG noted that it understands the event is concerning to the community and commits that it will continue its response until the site is completely clean of oil.

“Our teams continue to actively investigate the cause of the incident,” TCG said. “We have not confirmed a timeline for restart and will only resume service when it is safe to do so, and with the approval of the regulator.”

The pipeline shut down on Thursday after the spill was reported.

Nearby residents caught some of the repair efforts in action:

Crews attempt to repair the Keystone Pipeline on Dec. 10 after a 14,000-barrel spill. (Jim Scheetz)

The company said it will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

