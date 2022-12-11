Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri attorney has been suspended from practicing law in the State of Kansas following an explosive conversation with his client.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 125,417: In the Matter of Troy J. Leavitt, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, that Leavitt - a lawyer out of Blue Springs, Mo., - “stipulated” to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional conduct.

The Court indicated that Leavitt broke rules in regard to diligence, communication, judicial and legal officials and reporting professional misconduct.

Due to the violations, the Court said it suspended Leavitt’s license to practice in Kansas for one year. His suspension has been ordered to be stayed upon his successful participation and completion of a probation period of one year.

Court documents indicate that Leavitt’s discipline from the State of Missouri for representation of a client in a paternity matter that involved custody and child support triggered the move. During the case in question, a father searching for an amended parenting agreement failed to attend co-parenting classes required by the Court. The failure to do so led Leavitt to not respond to a motion to dismiss the case and believed it moot as a parenting plan had been filed.

Court documents further indicate that Leavitt did not apprise his client of the judge’s decision to dismiss the case and award the mother more than $4,300 in attorney fees to be paid by the father. Instead, he filed a motion for reconsideration. About a week later, Leavitt claimed he had then remembered to advise his client of the outcome.

Court records indicate that the conversation which resulted from the notification of the case’s outcome had become explosive and ended when Leavitt used profane language and made disrespectful comments to his client and blamed him for the outcome due to his failure to attend counseling.

The Court noted that Leavitt’s probationary period started on Friday, Dec. 9.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.