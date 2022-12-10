Troopers: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in fiery crash in Maine

Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — There were “multiple fatalities” when a vehicle carrying at least some Maine Maritime Academy students crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday, Maine State Police said.

Three Maine Maritime Academy students were taken to local hospitals, and Maine Maritime President Jerry Paul said the survivors’ injuries were not life threatening.

A state police spokesperson declined to say how people many died or if any of the dead were Maine Maritime Academy students. It will take time to identify the victims and contact relatives, the spokesperson said. The bodies were taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Augusta.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to all students and their families at this time. Our priority now is to support our campus community and have made counseling available,” Paul said.

Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said. The crash happened after the last day of fall classes at Maine Maritime Academy.

