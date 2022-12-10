TPAC’s executive director set to retire after seven years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The executive director of the Topeka Performing Arts Center, Larry Gawronski, has announced his retirement from the center.

Gawronski has served TPAC as their executive director for the last seven years and he will now retire on December 31, 2022.

“I have spent my entire career working in public assembly facility management across the country. My time working for VenuWorks has been an honor,” said Gawronski. “Retirement is the next chapter in my life.”

Gawronski’s retirement announcement was released by VenuWorks. A management solutions company that assists stadiums, arenas, theatres, and convention centers with operations, catering, concessions, marketing, and booking. Before Gawronski moved to Topeka, he worked in similar roles for VenuWorks in Ottumwa, IA, and Vicksburg, MS.

“A veteran employee of VenuWorks, Larry has provided a passion for our industry, our events, and our patrons throughout his career,” said Steve Peters, president of VenuWorks. “I want to publicly thank Larry for his loyalty to VenuWorks and I wish him well as he closes this chapter and begins the next.”

VenuWorks is conducting a national search to find a new executive director for TPAC, and to ensure a smooth transition, VenuWorks Vice President Tom Richter will conduct all the interim responsibilities, onboarding, as well as the selection process.

“The Board of Trustees for the Topeka Performing Arts Center would like to extend a heartfelt ovation to Larry for his great achievements for TPAC during his tenure,” said Jeff Parker, Chair of the TPAC Board of Trustees. “His tireless love of the arts has touched thousands of patrons and artists of all ages through this venue, and his legacy is appreciated and will be remembered.”

