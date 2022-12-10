Topeka residents can pick up books in the Fairlawn Plaza neighborhood

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Folks can now pick up library books at Fairlawn Plaza’s new book locker from the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library.

Anyone can place a library book or movie on hold and have them dropped off at Fairlawn Plaza, but you must have a library card set up with them. Marie Pyko, the public library’s CEO, said that The idea was to give a community more access to books and encourage educated reading.

“It’s very important because we want to make sure that people have opportunities to get books, videos, anything they want to check out right in their neighborhood and so, our customers can place holds and then we will drop them off at the book locker,” said Pyko. “And what’s great about that is that they can be coming to get coffee, their groceries, just come in and do some of their shopping, and they are already here and they can also pick up their books.”

The book locker is a new permanent addition to the library along with the library’s bookmobile that meets at Fairlawn Plaza on Fridays.

