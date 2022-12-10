Topeka Bible Church opens annual light show

Topeka Bible Church opened its annual Christmas Light Show Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Topeka Bible Church opened its annual Christmas Light Show Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Bible Church lit up the night in central Topeka.

Their annual Christmas Light Show is back. It opened its three-night run Friday, Dec. 9.

The show is free, with the church calling it its gift to the community. People are invited to see a dazzling light display synchronized to live performances, with the performers visible through the windows of their building. Viewing is all from the comfort of one’s own car.

People who missed Friday’s shows have two more nights to catch it. Performances are 6 pm, 7 pm, 8 pm, and 9 pm Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. Topeka Bible Church is located at SW 11th and Mulvane.

