Special committee meets to hear discussions on Medical Marijuana legislation

Several Kansas lawmakers resumed discussions about the possibility of drafting Medical...
Several Kansas lawmakers resumed discussions about the possibility of drafting Medical Marijuana legislation in the state of Kansas.(WSAW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Kansas lawmakers resumed discussions about the possibility of drafting Medical Marijuana legislation in the state of Kansas.

A special committee presented its research discoveries on Friday, December 9, as well as other states’ marijuana policies. Several neighboring states have legalized marijuana at varying levels, like Missouri voters who just passed a ballot measure legalizing recreational use.

The legislature has debated bills, but none have passed thus far, so this committee is studying a potential compromise.

John Barker, the vice chair of the interim committee on medical marijuana, said that if medical marijuana is well regulated, a bill on marijuana used for medicinal purposes could be good. Barker also wanted to mention that he does not support open marijuana for everyone, but he supports marijuana for medical reasons.

“Personally, I am not for open marijuana for everyone, but as far as medical, I have been a supporter of it,” said Barker.

“We see the pros and the cons,” said Barker. “We think that if it is was well regulated by the state, through the ABC [alcoholic beverage control], that it will be handled much like alcohol. Folks that really need it, that had it prescribed or recommended by a medical doctor... it would be good.”

There will be a post-audit committee on the measure on Monday, December 12.

