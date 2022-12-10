Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec hosts holiday shopping spree for children

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation
Shawnee County Parks + Recreation(Submitted)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreation (SCP+R) hosted their annual holiday children’s shopping spree at Garfield Community Center Saturday.

Vendors sold holiday treats, novelties, decorations, games and more, all for $10 or less per product.

Ja’Mon Carter-Williams of SCP+R said that the low price was good for both the kids and the parents. “They absolutely love it,” Carter-Williams said. “The wealth of the presents sometimes makes kids and parents feel a little bit better.”

SCP+R has more holiday events coming up. You can find them here.

