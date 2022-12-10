Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec hosts holiday shopping spree for children

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreation (SCP+R) hosted their annual holiday children’s shopping spree at Garfield Community Center Saturday.

Vendors sold holiday treats, novelties, decorations, games and more, all for $10 or less per product.

Ja’Mon Carter-Williams of SCP+R said that the low price was good for both the kids and the parents. “They absolutely love it,” Carter-Williams said. “The wealth of the presents sometimes makes kids and parents feel a little bit better.”

