Saturday night forecast: Freezing fog Sunday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Skies will be clear overnight tonight and winds will be light. Much of Northeast Kansas will see dense fog develop overnight tonight. Temperatures will be below freezing in many spots meaning we will see freezing fog Sunday morning. Freezing fog can cause slick spots to develop, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Allow yourself more time out the door tomorrow to account for the fog but also to clean off your car windshield and doors.

Taking Action:

Expect freezing fog Sunday morning. Watch for some slick spots and have your ice scraper handy just in case. Typically freezing fog will leave a very light glaze of ice on cars/trees. There is a large storm system crashing into the plains Monday through Wednesday. Monday should be dry but cloudy with rain chances increasing later that evening. Rain is very likely Monday night and Tuesday morning. May even see snow in the far northeast Thursday, but most will just see rain.

Tonight: Fog and freezing fog possible. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Fog Sunday morning will clear a couple hours after sunrise and we will be mostly sunny during the day. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5 to 10 mph with temperatures right around 50º. Clouds will increase going into Sunday night with temperatures chilly in the mid to upper 30s. We begin Monday will cloudy skies.

A large area of low pressure will crawl into the plains Monday (giving us cloudy skies). This system will provide heavy snow to our north and possible severe weather to our south. Northeast Kansas will be caught in between meaning we will see widespread rain showers Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Right now, rainfall amounts look promising around an inch, if not more in some spots. We stay in the 50s through Tuesday before the large system moves to our east and Arctic air rushes into Kansas.

High temperatures Wednesday through next weekend will be cold in the mid 30s each day. Low temperatures overnight during this time will also be frigid in the 20s and teens. Any snow accumulation will be to our north in Nebraska and the Dakota’s, but we will likely see some snow flurries Thursday in far Northeast Kansas. Snowfall amounts to the north may top 1 foot in some areas. We will likely avoid that mess.

Looking ahead, we could see another outbreak of cold air around December 20-22. We may see some moisture at that time too. We typically see a white Christmas here in Kansas less than 20% of the time and this year may not see a white Christmas, but there are hints of cold air and moisture around that time-frame.

