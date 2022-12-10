Saturday forecast: Foggy and mild weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fog this morning will clear by mid morning today with skies starting cloudy and gradually clearing to become mostly sunny late this afternoon. Winds will be light out of the northwest and temperatures will be around 50 degrees. Fog will develop overnight again tonight with temperatures also falling below freezing creating freezing fog in some areas. Freezing fog can create slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses, so be careful on the roadways early Sunday morning. Fog clears again by 9am Sunday morning with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s in the afternoon.

There is a large storm system crashing into the plains Monday through Wednesday. Monday should be dry but cloudy with rain chances increasing later that evening. Rain is very likely Monday night and Tuesday morning. May even see snow in the far northeast Thursday, but most will just see rain.

Today: Cloudy morning, mostly sunny afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds calm.

Tonight: Fog and freezing fog possible. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds calm.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be nice in the lot to mid 50s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase going into Sunday night with lows in the upper 30s. We begin Monday cloudy with temperatures still mild in the mid 50s and winds becoming breezy from the southeast at 10 to 20 mph. A large area of low pressure moves over the plains and will provide widespread rain Monday night into Tuesday in Kansas and a chance for snow flurries Thursday mainly in the far northeast.

Temperatures will stay mild while we are on the east side of the storm system but once it passes by we can expect arctic air to plunge into the area for several days rounding out next week. We are definitely cold enough to end next week to see snow, however the moisture just isn’t available and any snow should stay to our north and east. Temperatures Wednesday through next weekend will likely stay trapped in the 30s for highs and 20s/teens for lows.

Looking ahead, we could see another outbreak of cold air around December 20-23. We may see some moisture at that time too. We typically see a white Christmas here in Kansas less than 20% of the time and this year may not see a white Christmas, but there are hints of cold air and moisture around that timeframe.

