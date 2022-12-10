NFL fines Bengals safety for faking injury

CINCINNATI (KCTV) - The National Football League announced fines for multiple players for faking injuries during games in Week 13.

One of the individuals fined was Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates. According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league fined Bates $50,000 for his actions during Sunday’s Bengals-Chiefs game.

Pelissero also reported that Bates will appeal his fine.

During the game, which Kansas City went on to lose, 27-24, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany quote-tweeted the video of the supposed injury, saying “Like is this actually allowed? (laughing emoji)”

Like is this actually allowed?😂 https://t.co/JQPGZlasvA — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) December 4, 2022

The NFL also fined New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, after the league felt he faked an injury during Monday night’s game between the Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to the report, the NFL warned organizations that teams who violate the rules regarding unnecessary stoppages to the game will be fined with a $100,000 fine for the head coach and $350,000 fine for the organization.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.