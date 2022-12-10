NFL fines Bengals safety for faking injury

Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) takes the field as he's introduced before the...
Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) takes the field as he's introduced before the first quarter of the NFL Week 16 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium in down Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2021. The Bengals led 31-14 at halftime.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (KCTV) - The National Football League announced fines for multiple players for faking injuries during games in Week 13.

One of the individuals fined was Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates. According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league fined Bates $50,000 for his actions during Sunday’s Bengals-Chiefs game.

Pelissero also reported that Bates will appeal his fine.

During the game, which Kansas City went on to lose, 27-24, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany quote-tweeted the video of the supposed injury, saying “Like is this actually allowed? (laughing emoji)”

The NFL also fined New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, after the league felt he faked an injury during Monday night’s game between the Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to the report, the NFL warned organizations that teams who violate the rules regarding unnecessary stoppages to the game will be fined with a $100,000 fine for the head coach and $350,000 fine for the organization.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Superintendents from Topeka Public Schools and Valley Center Schools issued a joint statement...
Actions taken for fan behavior at Topeka High/Valley Center basketball game
Three people who were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar have...
Three people arrested in Topeka bar fight identified
Lavonte Johnson (Source: Topeka Police Dept.)
Shawnee Co. DA dismisses murder charges, reopens investigation
One Kansas woman and three Florida residents have been indicted in connection with a scheme to...
Kansas woman, three Florida residents indicted on Medicare fraud
A group says they decided to rent a van and travel together after their flight was canceled.
13 strangers decide to take road trip together after flight gets canceled: ‘I thought it was crazy’

Latest News

Ty Zentner kicks the winning field goal for Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship game
Ty Zentner reflects on his Big 12 Championship-winning kick
Kansas Jayhawks mascot during the first half of an NCAA college football game Texas Tech in...
KU AD after win over Mizzou: “Sorry we can’t do it again on the gridiron later this month”
Kansas' K.J. Adams Jr. dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against...
No. 6 Kansas dominates Mizzou in Border War
KPZ Silver Lake vs Riley Co.
KPZ Week 1: (B) Silver Lake 53, Riley Co. 41