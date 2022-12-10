KCSL ready to serve up Topeka’s annual Red Stocking Breakfast

KS Children's Service League holds its Red Stocking Breakfast from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at The Pennant in downtown Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A morning of fun, food and VIP servers is back on the menu.

Kansas Children’s Service League has its annual Red Stocking Breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at The Pennant, 915 S. Kansas Ave. in Topeka.

KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the events, and the programs it supports.

Tickets are available at the door. 13′s Melissa Brunner, David Oliver, Doug Brown and Chris Fisher will be among the celebrity servers.

Learn more about KCSL at www.kcsl.org.

