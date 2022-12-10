KCSL host Toepka’s annual Red Stocking Breakfast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Breakfast is served, with a side of VIP, all for a great cause.

Kansas Children’s Service League hosted their annual Red Stocking Breakfast on Saturday morning. The event was hosted for the second time at the Pennant, located at 915 S. Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka.

The event is KCSL’s signature fundraiser, supporting prevention and education programs. KCSL CEO Gail Cozadd said the holiday season is about giving, and she wants to make sure all families can enjoy it.

“I like to talk a lot about how many of the families that we serve don’t have extended families,” said Cozadd. “And holidays are really hard for them. And so, at a time when other people have family around them and are surrounded by family. It’s important to make sure we remember for those that maybe don’t and are in that extra need of support.”

The event featured a breakfast, music and pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Clause. WIBW’s Melissa Brunner, Alyssa Miller, and Chris Fisher, as well as Dr. Jerry Farley, were among some of the volunteers helping serve for the event. Dr. Farley says he enjoys every opportunity to help the community.

“Made me feel great,” said Farley. “Every day I wake up and I find something I can do to give back to the community. And that makes it, it just makes you fun, makes you feel good.”

