Holiday-themed fundraiser in Jefferson Co. brings giving back full circle

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - The community of Meriden got in the holiday spirit.

Woolly Farms hosted its “Very Woolly Christmas” event Friday at the Mammoth Sports Academy facility.

Woolly Farms helps adults of varying abilities feel connected to their community. The annual craft and vendor fair featured many items the members made themselves, including cards and ornaments.

“Our members definitely have a lead role in this,” said Chrissy Farrant of Woolly Farms Foundation. “We let them take the lead in what they want to make, what they want to sell, what they’re interested in doing, and then we kinda roll with that.”

Woolly Farms uses the proceeds to adopt families in need in Jefferson County.

“A huge things for us in Woolly Farms is inclusion,” said Kysa Farrant of Woolly Farms Foundation. “We want our members with diverse needs and abilities to be included in our community. Our way of doing that is giving back and making all these different crafts and sellable goods, and then our community comes in and they give back, so it’s a big full-circle moment for all of us.”

The event also included a soup and chili supper, silent auction items and family activities. Santa was even on hand to enjoy it.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.