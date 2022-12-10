Fairlawn Plaza partners with Capper Foundation for shopping

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families with the Capper Foundation have been invited to Fairlawn Plaza each Christmas season for the past 47 years. Randy Austin is owner of Fairlawn Plaza for the past 37 years.

“This is our 47th year begun by my aunt Eva Bennet and then I’ve been doing it for the last 37 years,” said Austin. “So every Christmas, children from Cappers are invited to come to Fairlawn Plaza”

The events through the morning do their best to keep the families on their feet.

“At Fairlawn Plaza we are delighted to give them a shopping spree at Walgreens for each of them,” said Austin, “and then they come to the mall from Walgreens and the kids are here to eat a full Teppanyaki lunch and They’ve already been to see Santa and then after this we’ll have treats for them from Amanda’s cinnamon rolls and then they’re on their own but we’re delighted to have them.”

After shopping, the children’s gifts are then wrapped and made ready to put under the tree.

“And then we have a gift wrap for them,” said Austin, “and they individually wrap each gift, to and from, so they can put them under the tree.”

The families involved say it’s a great event for the kids to see something new.

“This is a great experience for us,” said Jeff whose son is involved in speech therapy at the Capper Foundation, “and just the opportunity for the families and the kids to do things that they may not always do and especially during this holiday season. It’s a real blessing.”

The Capper Foundation provides individual therapy services of all kinds with a mission to build abilities and empower people living with disabilities.

