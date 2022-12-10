Downtown ice rink provides backdrop for “Frozen” showing

The movie Frozen was playing behind the ice rink at Evergy Plaza Friday, Dec. 9, 2023.
The movie Frozen was playing behind the ice rink at Evergy Plaza Friday, Dec. 9, 2023.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka provided the perfect setting to “let it go” Friday night.

Evergy Plaza showed the movie “Frozen” on the big screen. It was the perfect backdrop, with people packing the CoreFirst ice rink as they watched.

Other attendees bundled up in blankets to enjoy the show.

Anna and Elsa made an appearance before the movie to pose for photos.

The CoreFirst ice rink is open through Jan. 29, 2023. Information on hours and tickets can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sixth St. bridge crash
2 Topeka teens identified as victims of fatal 6th St. Bridge crash
(File)
2 die, 4 hospitalized after vehicles collide on rural Kan. road
Three people who were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar have...
Three people arrested in Topeka bar fight identified
(Photo: Kyle Bauer; KCLY Radio) TC Energy says shut down the Keystone Pipeline system Thursday,...
Keystone Pipeline shuts down after oil leak in Kansas creek
Alice McClanahan
Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner

Latest News

Topeka Bible Church opened its annual Christmas Light Show Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Topeka Bible Church opens annual light show
The community could buy various goods.
Holiday-themed fundraiser in Jefferson Co. brings giving back full circle
Chef the dog is available for adoption a Helping Hands Humane Society.
Chef cooks up an adorable visit as he hopes for a fur-ever home
The community could buy various goods.
Woolly Farms holds event