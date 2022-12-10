Downtown ice rink provides backdrop for “Frozen” showing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Topeka provided the perfect setting to “let it go” Friday night.

Evergy Plaza showed the movie “Frozen” on the big screen. It was the perfect backdrop, with people packing the CoreFirst ice rink as they watched.

Other attendees bundled up in blankets to enjoy the show.

Anna and Elsa made an appearance before the movie to pose for photos.

The CoreFirst ice rink is open through Jan. 29, 2023. Information on hours and tickets can be found here.

