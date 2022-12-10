CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

The Toledo Zoo welcomed twin polar bear cubs earlier this month. (Source: @ToledoZoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) - Christmas came a little early at the Toledo Zoo in the form of twin polar bear cubs.

The two bundles of joy were born on Dec. 1 to their 24-year-old mother Crystal.

The babies are not old enough to be put on display yet, but they can be watched on the zoo’s livestream daily.

Zoo officials said the cubs could weigh as much as 1,300 pounds when fully grown.

According to officials, the polar bear population is facing a serious population decline due to climate change. But the breeding program in Toledo offers hope for a brighter future for the endangered species.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people who were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar have...
Three people arrested in Topeka bar fight identified
Lavonte Johnson (Source: Topeka Police Dept.)
Shawnee Co. DA dismisses murder charges, reopens investigation
One Kansas woman and three Florida residents have been indicted in connection with a scheme to...
Kansas woman, three Florida residents indicted on Medicare fraud
Superintendents from Topeka Public Schools and Valley Center Schools issued a joint statement...
Actions taken for fan behavior at Topeka High/Valley Center basketball game
Trevor Sparks, Sergio Perez Martinez
FBI: 2 escape KC-area prison, man who helped held for court appearance

Latest News

One vendor sells candles at the SCP+R Children's Shopping Spree
Children's Shopping Spree
13 News at Six, Saturday Edition
One vendor sells candles at the SCP+R Children's Shopping Spree
Shawnee Co. Parks + Rec hosts holiday shopping spree for children
Legion members said they gave about 600 toys to children.
Operation North Pole comes to Fort Riley
A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in...
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in birthday party shooting