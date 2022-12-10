Cleanup at Washington Co. oil spill site to continue into next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cleanup efforts at the Washington Co. site of a leak along the Keystone Pipeline are expected to continue into next week.

TC Energy, which owns the line, estimates 14,000 barrels spilled along Mill Creek, 20 miles south of the Nebraska border. The line was shut down Wednesday night.

The Environmental Protection Agency said Friday the pipeline company has about 100 people working at the site. Crews built an earthen dam about four miles downstream to prevent further mitigation of the oil.

TC Energy crews also are doing shoreline assessments and planning repairs. Plus, they’ve deployed continuous air quality monitoring.

The EPA says no drinking water is affected. However, the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment issued a stream advisory warning. People are advised to stay out of the creek, and keep livestock, pets, and children out of the creek water as well.

The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is investigating what caused the leak. The EPA says TC Energy crews are clearing the area around the pipeline rupture to accommodate the investigation and prepare for repairs.

Washington Co. Emergency Mgt. says it is available to assist TC Energy. They say, so far, the company has made minimal requests for local resources. They also say the company has answered all questions local officials have asked.

