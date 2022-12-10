City of Manhattan looking to improve Cico Park

By Joseph Robben
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan and Riley County Parks Boards met for a long-planned joint meeting this last Monday, discussing the looming Cico Park improvements that were planned back in 2017.

Wyatt Thompson, interim director of Parks and Recreation, said that they hope to make these improvements for the community. ”We envision a complete remake of some of the athletic facilities at Cico Park and so voters in 2017 approved a sales tax for funding, and at that time we talked with them about improvements to the ballfields,” said Thompson.

The quarter-cent sales tax funded the creation of Manhattan’s middle school rec centers, with 8.5 million dollars in the temporary tax revenue being marked toward Cico Park improvements. Concepts include the reconstruction of 4 new ballfields with synthetic turf as well as 12 tennis courts and paved parking lots – among other items.

Thompson says they’re still on track with the original 2017 timeline, with 2023 to serve as a pre-design public input period and 2024 being when design work incorporating that input will begin in earnest – looking at 2025 and beyond the construction time frame.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sixth St. bridge crash
2 Topeka teens identified as victims of fatal 6th St. Bridge crash
Three people who were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar have...
Three people arrested in Topeka bar fight identified
(File)
2 die, 4 hospitalized after vehicles collide on rural Kan. road
(Photo: Kyle Bauer; KCLY Radio) TC Energy says shut down the Keystone Pipeline system Thursday,...
Keystone Pipeline shuts down after oil leak in Kansas creek
Alice McClanahan
Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner

Latest News

Vince Live Shot 12/3/22
Vince Live Shot at 10 Big 12 Chip
City of Manhattan looks to improve Cico Park
City of Manhattan looks to improve Cico Park
KPZ Play of the Night
KPZ Week 1 BBall Play of the Night
Frozen at Evergy Plaza
"Frozen" plays while skaters take ice at Evergy Plaza