Chef cooks up an adorable visit as he hopes for a fur-ever home

Chef is an energetic dog available for adoption from Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is hoping more pets find homes for the holiday.

Chef joined Grace Clinton from HHHS for a Friday visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Chef is a mix of 14 different breeds - but 100% loveable companion!

Helping Hands has its the Best Friends Network Partners adoption special. All dogs are $50 and all cats are $25 to adopt until Sunday, December 11th.

Visit hhhstopeka.org for shelter hours and to see their adoptable pets.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sixth St. bridge crash
2 Topeka teens identified as victims of fatal 6th St. Bridge crash
(File)
2 die, 4 hospitalized after vehicles collide on rural Kan. road
Three people who were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar have...
Three people arrested in Topeka bar fight identified
(Photo: Kyle Bauer; KCLY Radio) TC Energy says shut down the Keystone Pipeline system Thursday,...
Keystone Pipeline shuts down after oil leak in Kansas creek
Alice McClanahan
Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner

Latest News

The community could buy various goods.
Woolly Farms holds event
The cowboy is competing for a title.
Jess Pope Day celebrated
Several Kansas lawmakers resumed discussions about the possibility of drafting Medical...
Special committee meets to hear discussions on Medical Marijuana legislation
The executive director of the Topeka Performing Arts Center, Larry Gawronski, has announced his...
TPAC’s executive director set to retire after seven years