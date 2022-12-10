Chef cooks up an adorable visit as he hopes for a fur-ever home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is hoping more pets find homes for the holiday.

Chef joined Grace Clinton from HHHS for a Friday visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Chef is a mix of 14 different breeds - but 100% loveable companion!

Helping Hands has its the Best Friends Network Partners adoption special. All dogs are $50 and all cats are $25 to adopt until Sunday, December 11th.

Visit hhhstopeka.org for shelter hours and to see their adoptable pets.

