Chef cooks up an adorable visit as he hopes for a fur-ever home
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is hoping more pets find homes for the holiday.
Chef joined Grace Clinton from HHHS for a Friday visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Chef is a mix of 14 different breeds - but 100% loveable companion!
Helping Hands has its the Best Friends Network Partners adoption special. All dogs are $50 and all cats are $25 to adopt until Sunday, December 11th.
Visit hhhstopeka.org for shelter hours and to see their adoptable pets.
