Zoo Lights parade welcomes reindeer to Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo welcomed its premier Zoo Lights hosts Thursday night.

Yeti the Reindeer led the parade tonight celebrating his and the other reindeer’s arrival, followed by Santa and Mrs. Claus. Thanks to a sponsorship from Capitol Federal, Yeti, Cindy Lou, and Zuzu Bailey will be present at Zoo Lights every night through the end of the season.

“Christmas is a time for families and communities to come together,” Tom Hagen, Capitol Federal Communication Specialist said. “What better event than Zoo Lights to make both happen at once?”

Zoo Lights is open every night from 5-9 p.m. Tickets are available on TopekaZoo.org.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.