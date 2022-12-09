Winfield inmate found unresponsive dies in custody

By Tori Whalen
Dec. 9, 2022
WINFIELD, Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate at the Winfield Correctional Facility was found in his unit unresponsive Thursday, December 8, according to corrections officials.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said Juan Manuel Torres, 31, was found unresponsive in his housing unit. Once he was found, officials say staff began life-saving measures and continued after medical services arrived to assess the inmate. A preliminary assessment has determined that the death was not related to COVID-19. An official cause is pending the results of an autopsy.

Protocol states that when a resident dies in custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections, an investigation will be opened by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the KDOC.

He was serving a 63-month sentence for convictions based in Ford Co. for possession of drugs, fleeing law enforcement, DUI – second conviction, and two counts of violating the Kansas Offender Registration Act.

The Winfield Facility is located north of the city of Winfield, Kansas, where the former Winfield State Hospital and Training Center was located. The facility has a capacity of 632 minimum-security adult male residents.

