Topeka public schools holds annual EL Family Winter Party

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka public schools held it’s annual English Learners Family Winter Party Thursday evening at the Quinton Heights Welcome Center.

It’s a night dedicated to the English-learning families in the district, filled with food and raffle prizes. More importantly, it’s a way for the school district to show them the resources available to them.

“They know that we are here for them.” Anita Curry, Director of ELL Programing said. “That the district has put this in place so that our patrons has a place to go. If they need help enrolling or if they have questions, we have bilingual staff. So I think just over the years as trust is grown and word has kind of gotten out, I think its just grown naturally.”

The USD 501 EL program has an estimation of 2,000 learners and is continuing to grow every year.

