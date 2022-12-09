Topeka hospital launches program training next generation of leaders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka health care organization is finding its next generation of leaders right within its own ranks.

Stormont Vail graduated the first class of its new Emerging Leaders Program this week. Ruben Lara, a treatment clinician in behavioral health, was among 20 employees who were part of the first cohort.

“I really wanted to participate in it so I could really strengthen my skills as a leader,” Ruben said.

Dena Brake, Stormont’s manager of organizational development, is part of the team that organized the six-month intensive program. More than 100 people applied.

“We’re trying to get those folks that are showing natural leadership and providing them with foundational learning opportunities,” she explained.

The program involves classroom work, completing a project, and time shadowing a mentor.

Ruben teamed with Heather Brewer, who is the outpatient manager for Stormont’s physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech services.

“Leadership isn’t always about everything you know or the letters behind your name, it’s about connecting with people and caring about the people that are on your team and that you work with,” Heather said.

Ruben said the program opened his eyes to what leadership fully entails.

“I think I really learned a lot about those little things and how important they are,” he said.

Brake says, from a practical standpoint, offering opportunities like the leadership program can be a recruitment tool as health care organizations compete to attract workers. But she says it also goes back to Stormont’s mission.

“We know that we can only care for the community if we are caring for our team members and making sure that they’re the best they can be,” she said.

Ruben says building better leaders doesn’t only make happier employees. It also makes a difference for patients.

“When we’re confident within ourselves and we can use those skills, we’re confident in our work, and when we’re confident in our work, patients see that,” he said.

Ruben and Heather plan to stay connected, even with the program ended.

“If I didn’t have people in my past that helped push me to try something out of my comfort zone and cheer me on and say, ‘Heather, you’re ready,’ then I might not be where I am today,” Heather said.

Ruben is grateful for the push toward his goals.

“I’ve always had an idea of what my future might look like in a leadership role, but I think this really helped me build that picture better and make it more clear,” he said.

Stormont plans to hold the program twice a year. People in any department may apply. They say they want to include not just doctors and nurses, but also people in business, finance, lab, therapy and other areas.

