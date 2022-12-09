Thousands of fentanyl pills seized in Junction City drug bust

(U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP, File)
By Alex Carter
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served Wednesday in Junction City led to the discovery of thousands of prescription pills believed to be fentanyl.

According to the Junction City Police Department, with the assistance of the KBI’s Special Operations Division, law enforcement officials served a served a search warrant in the 600 block of West 4th Street on Wednesday, December 7.

As a result, law enforcement officials said over 2,500 prescription pills believed to be fentanyl and over 13 grams of crack cocaine were seized. Justin West, 35, and Juan Castro, 49, both of Junction City were both taken into custody on the charges of possession with the intent to distribute as well as no drug tax stamp.

The pills that were seized were counterfeit Oxycodone M30 tablets. According to the DEA, the pills are also known as “Dirty 30s” and over 60% of these counterfeit pills contain a lethal amount of Fentanyl.

