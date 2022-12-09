SNCO Commissioners approve Sherwood Wastewater project

Dec. 8, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioners approved work on a new pump station near Lake Sherwood.

The Commission approved a contract for Emcon, Inc. out of Berryton, Kansas, for the project.

They say the replacement/rehabilitation project for the Sherwood Wastewater Treatment System, including the $3.9 million contract for Emcon, will be funded by a $7 million loan from KDHE. Repayments to that loan will be covered by user fees from the Sherwood Sewer District fund.

