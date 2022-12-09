Kansas woman, three Florida residents indicted on Medicare fraud

One Kansas woman and three Florida residents have been indicted in connection with a scheme to...
One Kansas woman and three Florida residents have been indicted in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas woman and three Florida residents have been indicted in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas.

Court documents say that a federal grand jury in Topeka has returned an indictment -- charging Fawn J. Lickteig, 42, of Lawrence, Steven A. Churchill, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida, Samson K. Solomon, 25, of Margate, Florida, and Elaine J. Balsamo, 58, of Boca Raton, Florida, have charged with multiple fraud charges:

  • one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, mail fraud, and wire fraud
  • eight counts of healthcare fraud
  • six counts of mail fraud
  • four counts of wire fraud

Both Churchill and Balsamo have also been charged with four counts of money laundering.

According to the District of Kansas office, the defendants are also accused of establishing a fraudulent mail-order pharmacy. The defendants allegedly used Freestate Pharmacy to submit false claims to Medicare, so the pharmacy can fill prescription orders for patients that have not spoken to a doctor and had not requested the medications from February 2020 to February 2021.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christine Kenney and Skip Jacobs are the prosecutors in this case.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sixth St. bridge crash
2 Topeka teens identified as victims of fatal 6th St. Bridge crash
(File)
2 die, 4 hospitalized after vehicles collide on rural Kan. road
(Photo: Kyle Bauer; KCLY Radio) TC Energy says shut down the Keystone Pipeline system Thursday,...
Keystone Pipeline shuts down after oil leak in Kansas creek
Topeka bar fight puts three people behind bars
Alice McClanahan
Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner

Latest News

An inmate at the Winfield Correctional Facility was found in his unit unresponsive Thursday,...
Winfield inmate found unresponsive dies in custody
HURRY, SANTA CONTEST ENDS SOON!
HURRY, SANTA ENDS SOON!
Helping Hands Humane Society said they take in around 6,000 animals every year, most unplanned...
HHHS offers new way to “fix” pet over-population
Topeka bar fight puts three people behind bars
Topeka bar fight puts three people behind bars