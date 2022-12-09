Kansas upsets No. 12 Arizona, remains undefeated

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas women’s basketball upset No. 12 Arizona in Tucson on Thursday night, defeating the Wildcats 77-50 to remain undefeated.

Four Jayhawks scored in double figures. Taiyanna Jackson and Chandler Prater led the way with 19 points each, followed by Zakiyah Franklin’s 14. Jackson and Franklin both finished with double-doubles.

With KU coming in at the No. 26 spot in the most recent AP Poll based on votes, this makes a strong case for them to reach the top 25 in the next rankings.

The 8-0 Jayhawks will hit the court at Allen Fieldhouse on Sunday at 2:00 p.m., hosting Wichita State.

