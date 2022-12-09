Girl missing since mother’s body discovered has been found safe, S.C. sheriff says

FILE IMAGE - Aspen Jeter, 5, had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was...
FILE IMAGE - Aspen Jeter, 5, had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County, South Carolina, on Thanksgiving day.(Gray News, file)
By Nevin Smith and WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a 5-year-old girl missing since Thanksgiving has been found safe and her father has been arrested.

Aspen Jeter had not been seen since her mother Crystal Jumper’s body was discovered in Orangeburg County on Thanksgiving day.

The sheriff said at a news conference that members of the Danville Police Department in Virginia arrested Antar Jeter around 12:40 p.m. Friday. The department located him with intelligence from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division that he was in the area.

Investigators said he was driving a stolen Mazda 6. Aspen was safely recovered at the time of the arrest. Antar is being held pending extradition to South Carolina.

The sheriff’s office said Antar Jeter is being charged with murder in the investigation into the death of Aspen’s mother Crystal Jumper.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sixth St. bridge crash
2 Topeka teens identified as victims of fatal 6th St. Bridge crash
(File)
2 die, 4 hospitalized after vehicles collide on rural Kan. road
Three people who were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar have...
Three people arrested in Topeka bar fight identified
(Photo: Kyle Bauer; KCLY Radio) TC Energy says shut down the Keystone Pipeline system Thursday,...
Keystone Pipeline shuts down after oil leak in Kansas creek
Alice McClanahan
Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner

Latest News

FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
Rioter who assaulted cops at Capitol gets 5 years in prison
FILE - Elton John unveils Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday windows and light show in association...
Elton John announces he’s quitting Twitter
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent
The couple that never dreamed of a family is now putting eight adopted children to bed each...
House full of holiday joy: Couple adopts 8 children, fosters 3