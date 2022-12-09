Friday forecast: Seasonal today, warming this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures will be near or above average for this time of year through Tuesday before a strong cold front brings an extended period of unseasonably cold temperatures to the area.

Taking Action:

Use caution this morning, there remains a low chance of a few slick spots from yesterday’s light rain that froze overnight especially on bridges and overpasses. This also means if you parked outside you may have to scrape some of the rain that froze on your car.

Rain overnight should be out of the area by sunrise so shouldn’t have an impact on any activities you have tomorrow or in the evening hours tonight.

There is a low chance of rain Monday but a better chance of rain will occur Monday night into Tuesday.



Normal High: 46/Normal Low: 26 (WIBW)

Today: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the 40s (low 40s in extreme northeast KS with mid-upper 40s for most areas). Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of rain southeast of the turnpike after midnight. Best chance will likely remain along and south of I-35. Lows in the upper 20s-mid 30s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Sunday will have more sun with highs in the low-mid 50s after starting out in the mid-upper 20s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Early next week will be mild with a storm system impacting the middle part of the country. There is still some time for specific details to change based on the track of this storm system but this will lead to a high chance for snow to our north and a severe weather outbreak to our south.

Will keep a slight chance of rain Monday but latest indications are that it may end up being dry with rain moving in Monday night and continuing through Tuesday evening. As a cold front pushes through Wednesday this will lead to minimal warming during the day and likely the first of several days in a row of highs stuck in the 30s especially since we’ll have clouds lingering for much of next week. So enjoy the sun this weekend because after Sunday it may be a while before we get that kind of sky conditions.

The long range model goes out to Christmas Eve and while there aren’t any storm systems nearby it will remain cold with highs in the 30s. This is of course is likely going to change and will keep you updated on what latest models are indicating here.

