Free COVID, RSV, influenza testing next week for Riley Co. residents

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Health Department will be offering free influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19 testing on Monday, December 12 at its mobile response trailer.

Anyone looking to get tested must schedule an appointment through Riley County’s online portal. Online there is only one appointment option to select, but patients can choose which test they would like to complete when they visit the mobile trailer. The appointments can be made on the same day as well.

Available appointment times will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. According to the RCHD, the trailer will be parked near the Health Department, in the Family and Child Resource Center parking lot at 2101 Claflin Road.

Patients can receive results for the flu and COVID-19 testing via text or email, but patients have been asked by the department to wait 15 minutes at the mobile trailer to receive the RSV test results in person.

“There are many viruses going around right now, and a lot of people are ill. While some have similar symptoms, the treatment options and risks are different for each, and the duration of the illnesses can differ as well,” said Health Department Director Julie Gibbs. “The CDC recommends those who test positive for COVID-19 isolate for at least 5 days. This is different from isolation recommendations for other respiratory illnesses.”

RCHD is also asking that you take precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19, RSV, or the flu if you have any symptoms.

“If you have any symptoms, please get tested,” said Gibbs. “Call your physician if you are considered high risk for complications and you have symptoms. If you have life-threatening symptoms, please seek medical attention right away. If you’re sick, stay home, rest, and drink plenty of fluids. It’s always a good idea to call your doctor if you have questions. Some people can experience mild illness with some of these viruses, but anyone who would like advice should call their healthcare provider right away. If your symptoms are severe, such as difficulty breathing or very high fever, don’t wait - seek medical care immediately.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.