Five Wildcats named to AP’s All-Big 12 teams

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Five Kansas State football players were named to the Associated Press’ All-Big 12 teams on Friday.

Leading the pack was defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year for the second time this season after already earning that honor from the conference’s coaches. He was a unanimous choice for the AP’s first-team.

Joining him on the first team is junior guard Cooper Beebe and running back Deuce Vaughn, who was named to the first team as an all-purpose player.

Vaughn was also named to the second team as a running back. Also receiving second team honors is cornerback Julius Brents and punter Ty Zentner.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.