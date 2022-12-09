Five Wildcats named to AP’s All-Big 12 teams

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) is sacked by Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah...
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) is sacked by Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Five Kansas State football players were named to the Associated Press’ All-Big 12 teams on Friday.

Leading the pack was defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year for the second time this season after already earning that honor from the conference’s coaches. He was a unanimous choice for the AP’s first-team.

Joining him on the first team is junior guard Cooper Beebe and running back Deuce Vaughn, who was named to the first team as an all-purpose player.

Vaughn was also named to the second team as a running back. Also receiving second team honors is cornerback Julius Brents and punter Ty Zentner.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sixth St. bridge crash
2 Topeka teens identified as victims of fatal 6th St. Bridge crash
(File)
2 die, 4 hospitalized after vehicles collide on rural Kan. road
Three people who were arrested overnight Friday after getting into a fight at a local bar have...
Three people arrested in Topeka bar fight identified
(Photo: Kyle Bauer; KCLY Radio) TC Energy says shut down the Keystone Pipeline system Thursday,...
Keystone Pipeline shuts down after oil leak in Kansas creek
Alice McClanahan
Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner

Latest News

Superintendents from Topeka Public Schools and Valley Center Schools issued a joint statement...
Actions taken for fan behavior at Topeka High/Valley Center basketball game
Kansas improved to 5-0 with a 14-11 win over Iowa St. on Oct 1, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA
Two Jayhawks receive AP All-Big 12 honors
Ty Zentner reflects on game winning kick
Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah celebrates with fans after an NCAA college...
Felix Anudike-Uzomah named Walter Camp All-American