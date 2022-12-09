A first-degree murder case was dismissed by Shawnee Co. DA

Lavonte Johnson (Source: Topeka Police Dept.)
Lavonte Johnson (Source: Topeka Police Dept.)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The case against a man who has been accused of first-degree murder has been dismissed by the Shawnee Co. District Attorney, Mike Kagay.

In the case of the State of Kansas vs. Lavonte Deshone Johnson, the Shawnee Co. District Court has decided to dismiss the case without Prejudice and Recall of Warrant.

Johnson has been accused of the premeditated first-degree murder of Joaquin McKinney, 16, and criminal discharge of a firearm, on July 13, 2019.

All charges and outstanding warrants that pertain to the case against Johnson have now been recalled.

