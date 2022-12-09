Felix Anudike-Uzomah named to Walter

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah earned the prestigious postseason honor of being named to the 133rd edition of the Walter Camp All-America second team on Thursday night.

The Kansas City product is the Wildcats’ first Walter Camp All-American since Dalton Risner in 2018. It’s the second straight year Anudike-Uzomah has been named a Second Team All-American.

This comes just over a week after he was named the 2022 Big 12 Defensive Player and Defensive Lineman of the Year. In 2022, he totaled 44 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup.

