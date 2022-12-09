Cost/benefit key equation in deciding future of Shawnee County’s curbside recycling

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cost questions are key in deciding whether Shawnee Co. will continue to offer curbside recycling.

Shawnee Co. Commissioner Kevin Cook discussed the issue in a visit to Eye on NE Kansas.

The county’s current contract with Waste Management ends Dec. 31. Cook said, under the current agreement, the company pays Shawnee Co. However, under the new proposal, they’re asking the county to pay them up to $1 million. Cook said it could mean customers would see bills go up anywhere from $3 to $11 a month - or more.

Cook said the county is studying various ways they might be able to make the agreement work. The program was implemented as a mandatory service, with all customers seeing an increase in their bills. Cook said they’re exploring possibly allowing people to opt out. They’re also studying options for bringing back more community recycling drop-off sites.

Cook said the county was told only about 46 percent of what customers submit for recycling is actually recycled. They also learned that, over 10 years of the program, the county has only extended the life of the landfill by four months. Cook acknowledged educating people on what can be recycled and the proper way to do so could improve those numbers.

