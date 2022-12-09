City officials vote to keep St. Marys library

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - After Tuesday’s vote, city commissioners renewed St. Mary’s Library’s lease for one more year.

In a 4-0 vote, the Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library will remain open to the community of St. Marys. Many community members, like Bill Schier, felt a sigh of relief to know he can still walk to the library he has been walking to for several years. He said he wasn’t the only one happy with the decision.

“I’m really happy that it’s going to stay open,” said Schier. “I think I’m speaking for most people in town.”

After long months of debate between city commissioners and residents of St. Marys, they will be able to continue to receive the services the library provides for all.

“It’s an excellent place,” said Schier. “They got computers here. they got wi-fi and internet here, for people that want that. There’s newspapers, there are good books.”

During the meetings, several St. Marys’ parents brought to the attention of city officials a book in the library about transgenderism. Parents expressed that they want to see the library remain open, but certain books like that should not have been within reach of children. Schier believes parents should be responsible for what their children are reading.

“There might be some things in a book that you might not want a young child reading,” said Schier. “Well, don’t let them get the book. That’s the parent’s job. It ain’t the librarians’ job to tell people what they can and can’t read or check out.”

Rain Schultz-Pruner, assistant director of the St. Marys’ Library, said despite the long process, he is excited to know they can serve the library for another year.

“You know, we’re just really excited to be here,” said Schultz-Pruner. “This is where we want to be; this is the community we want to be serving, and we’re excited to get another year to do that.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.