Carl Carlson explores whether to climb the Roth Conversion Ladder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In between buying gifts and party planning, you might add “retirement fund checkup” to your holiday season to-do list.

Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, visited Eye on NE Kansas to sort out the Roth conversion ladder.

Carlson explained how people may choose to convert a portion of their traditional IRA to a Roth in order to maximize tax benefits. However, he also said people want to make sure a conversion doesn’t have unintended consequences in how it impacts income limits and tax brackets. Watch the video to learn more.

