Carl Carlson explores whether to climb the Roth Conversion Ladder

Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, explains who might want to review their Roth IRA before Dec. 31.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In between buying gifts and party planning, you might add “retirement fund checkup” to your holiday season to-do list.

Carl Carlson, founder and CEO of Carlson Financial, visited Eye on NE Kansas to sort out the Roth conversion ladder.

Carlson explained how people may choose to convert a portion of their traditional IRA to a Roth in order to maximize tax benefits. However, he also said people want to make sure a conversion doesn’t have unintended consequences in how it impacts income limits and tax brackets. Watch the video to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aldrick Scott is arrested in Belize on Dec. 6, 2022.
Topeka man arrested in Belize in connection with missing Omaha woman
Topeka High boys basketball coach Geo Lyons said his players were the targets of racially...
Schools continue to deal with incident from Saturday’s Topeka High at Valley Center basketball game
Topeka High boys basketball coach Geo Lyons said his players were the targets of racially...
Coach petitions to remove Valley Center fans following incident tabbed racist
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant

Latest News

Area fire departments are looking for a few good men and women who are willing to volunteer...
Area fire departments say they can use more volunteers
Aldrick Scott is arrested in Belize on Dec. 6, 2022.
Aldrick Scott’s neighbor speaks up about investigation, history
Aldrick Scott after his arrest in Belize
Aldrick Scott's Neighbor weighs in
Bishop David Wilson
United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history