BBB study finds total of puppy scams decreasing as the average scam loss increases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study from the Better Business Bureau has discovered that as puppy scams are declining, the average loss from those who do get scammed is increasing.

During the holiday season, you might be thinking about getting a pet for a friend or family member, but keep in mind that there is a potential for scammers that will take advantage of your online holiday shopping.

The BBB says that in 2022, consumer losses from this year are expected to exceed $2 million, even though the total of pet scams across the United States is down by a third since its more than $3 million peak during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to 2021.

According to the BBB, this year’s average loss is $850, which is up 60% since 2017, which is when the BBB first began its study titled Puppy Scams: How Fake Online Pet Sellers Steal from Unsuspecting Pet Buyers.

Reports from the BBB say that, historically, pet scams make up a quarter of all online shopping frauds that get reported to the agency, and so far, the number of pet-related cons this year is on track to be about 18%.

Reports from the BBB’s scam tracker has discovered that consumers who purchase a pet or pets without seeing the pet first, who use hard-to-track payment methods like payment apps, and those who accept extra charges such as shipping insurance or special cages are at an increased risk of being scammed.

The BBB has also noticed that any bogus puppy websites registered outside of the United States, appeared to vanish quickly, which makes law enforcement investigation difficult. Plus, prosecutions in puppy scams have been difficult in the past because perpetrators are often outside of the country.

Despite the trials and tribulations, law enforcement in San Antonio just recently arrested a woman for her alleged role in 75 scams. She faces the possibility of six months in jail.

If you are searching online for a pet, the BBB asks that you keep an eye out for signs of fraud. Throughout the BBB’s study, consumers have said to the agency that it can be easy to get swept up in emotions when purchasing a pet, and often those emotionally charged moments can cause the consumers to continue with the purchase despite reservations.

Here is what you can do while researching puppy sellers:

See pets in person before paying any money

Try to set up a video call to view the animal

Conduct a reverse image search on photos attached to ads

Research the breed to figure out the average market price

Check out a local animal shelter for pets to meet in person before adopting

If you have been a victim of a puppy scam, you can call the Better Business Bureau and use its BBB Scam Tracker to report online fraud, call the Federal Trade Commission at 877-FTC-Help (877-382-4357) or file an online complaint HERE, call the Canadian Antifraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or online for scams involving Canada, you can report the scam to your credit card issuer if you shared your credit card information (even if the transaction was not completed), or you can go to Petscams.com, which tracks complaints, catalogs puppy scammers, and endeavors to take down fraudulent pet sales websites.

