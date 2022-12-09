Apple drops plan to scan iCloud photos for child abuse

Apple is now planning to refocus efforts on its communication safety feature.
Apple is now planning to refocus efforts on its communication safety feature.(CNN, Apple)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apple is no longer launching a controversial tool that would have checked iOS devices and the iCloud for child sexual abuse material.

The tech giant first announced the feature in 2021 in the hopes of combatting child exploitation and promoting safety, but the proposal received a wave of criticism for potential privacy implications.

In a statement to Wired, Apple said “children can be protected without companies combing through personal data.”

Instead, Apple is now planning to refocus its efforts on its communication safety feature.

That tool allows opt-in parental control to warn minors and their parents if an incoming image message is sexually explicit.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aldrick Scott is arrested in Belize on Dec. 6, 2022.
Topeka man arrested in Belize in connection with missing Omaha woman
Topeka High boys basketball coach Geo Lyons said his players were the targets of racially...
Schools continue to deal with incident from Saturday’s Topeka High at Valley Center basketball game
Sixth St. bridge crash
2 Topeka teens identified as victims of fatal 6th St. Bridge crash
Topeka High boys basketball coach Geo Lyons said his players were the targets of racially...
Coach petitions to remove Valley Center fans following incident tabbed racist
(File)
2 die, 4 hospitalized after vehicles collide on rural Kan. road

Latest News

Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah celebrates with fans after an NCAA college...
Felix Anudike-Uzomah named to Walter
Stomont Vail recently graduated the first class from its Emerging Leaders Program.
Topeka hospital launches program training next generation of leaders
Stomont Vail recently graduated the first class from its Emerging Leaders Program.
Topeka hospital launches program training next generation of leaders
(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Kansas upsets No. 12 Arizona, remains undefeated