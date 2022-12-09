Aldrick Scott’s neighbor speaks up about investigation, history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Aldrick Scott, 47, was arrested Wednesday in Belize in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, NE. His neighbor, Jennie Bowen, spoke with 13 News Thursday about the investigation and the history between herself and Scott.

Scott and Bowen were neighbors for nearly eight years. “When they first moved in, I noticed that he had young kids that were about my daughter’s age,” Bowen said. “We went over and introduced ourselves.” She also stated that they shared a backyard gate, so their kids could play together safely.

One thing Bowen would notice about Scott’s residence is that it sometimes would have brush and grass that’d grow too high, and their pool was also reported to the city as hazardous. “One evening, they cleared out all of the brush around [the pool] and put a makeshift fence around the pool. Since then, you don’t see [Scott or his kids] in the backyard at all.”

Bowen also noted that she didn’t get a feeling of temperament from Scott. “I could see that he was putting on a face for everyone to see, but there was probably something underneath. You can tell that there’s something there, but I’m not sure what.”

Cari Allen has still not been found. We will keep you updated on our website and on 13 NEWS when more information is released.

