Actions taken for fan behavior at Topeka High/Valley Center basketball game

Superintendents from Topeka Public Schools and Valley Center Schools issued a joint statement on Friday following an investigation into inappropriate behavior at a high school basketball game.(KWCH)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools and Valley Center Public Schools say investigations have concluded on the incident from Saturday’s Topeka High School at Valley Center High School boys basketball game.

Players and coaches say Valley Center fans made racist and inappropriate comments toward Topeka High players. Video posted on social media appeared to show some of what unfolded.

In a joint statement issued Friday, Topeka High School principal Rebecca Morrisey and Valley Center High School principal Bruce Lolling say several students at Valley Center have received consequences for yelling offensive remarks toward Topeka High players.

Their statement reads:

Topeka Public Schools also put out a statement, putting actions into place:

Andale High School hosts Valley Center for their boys and girls basketball games Friday. They announced Thursday that the following protocols are put into place:

  • Only one entrance will be open for the basketball games.
  • Only high school students that attend AHS/Renwick or Valley Center with appropriate student ID will be admitted.
  • All middle school, elementary and younger children will sit in the stands with their families.
  • No loitering in the parking lot.
  • Security will be present.

