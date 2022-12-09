Actions taken for fan behavior at Topeka High/Valley Center basketball game

Dear Topeka Public Schools Families and Staff,

The high schools and districts have expressed a joint commitment to creating a climate that is positive for all students and when any incident occurs, we investigate and address it. The Topeka High principal, who was present at the game, concluded her investigation. Valley Center High has also concluded their investigation and the two principals have prepared a joint statement on findings and are working together to move forward in a positive and productive manner. After meeting with Topeka High administration, listening to the athletes, meeting with the Topeka High basketball athletic coaches and reviewing the findings, the actions below are outlined.

The actions below will be taken by Topeka Public Schools:

- We have asked Valley Center to take appropriate discipline measures towards any student who participated in the inappropriate behaviors from the incident Saturday and they have confirmed they have done so and the principal and superintendent have apologized for the incident following the game.

- No further basketball games will occur between the two schools until Topeka High administration and athletic staff feels the conditions will be positive and safe for our students.

- We are requesting KSHSAA ensure they enforce Rule 52- Sportsmanship Interpretations, and work with officials and school administration throughout the state in this endeavor.

- Valley Center and Topeka High Schools are committed to work together to repair the harm that has been done, and to take actions both separately and together that will lead to positive and productive change with regards to addressing sportsmanship and racism.

- Topeka Public Schools has an ongoing relationship with Midwest and Plains Equity Assistance Center, university partners and other organizations to address equity and diversity training and to empower students with how to respond in any situation in which they are confronted with offensive behaviors or racism. We will continue those partnerships and we welcome Valley Center in partnering to use those resources as well.

In Topeka Public Schools, we remain committed to supporting an inclusive environment that supports all students and any steps we can take to assist others in reflecting a culture of inclusivity, we welcome. We appreciate the collaboration between the district superintendent and principal at Valley Center as we jointly investigated the incident and are implementing next steps that are appropriate for our respective communities.