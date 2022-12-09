Actions taken for fan behavior at Topeka High/Valley Center basketball game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools and Valley Center Public Schools say investigations have concluded on the
incident from Saturday’s Topeka High School at Valley Center High School boys basketball game.
Players and coaches say Valley Center fans made racist and inappropriate comments toward Topeka High players. Video posted on social media appeared to show some of what unfolded.
In a joint statement issued Friday, Topeka High School principal Rebecca Morrisey and Valley Center High School principal Bruce Lolling say several students at Valley Center have received consequences for yelling offensive remarks toward Topeka High players.
Their statement reads:
“As administrators at Topeka and Valley Center high schools have worked together following the basketball competition between the two schools on Saturday, December 3, 2022, the schools would like to issue a joint statement about our investigations and follow up actions.
“Administrators from both schools thoroughly investigated reports following the game that included reviewing game footage and collecting statements from attendees, and the information was shared between the two schools. After conducting the investigations, several students at Valley Center have received consequences for their behavior. Federal law (FERPA) prohibits the sharing of specific details regarding those consequences.
“Valley Center High School and Topeka High School would like to recognize the student-athletes for the manner in which they handled themselves during and immediately following the game given the circumstances. Additionally, Valley Center High School would like to, as previously stated, apologize for the students in the student section who acted inappropriately. Both schools acknowledge that although some information that began circulating following the game was factual, there have been numerous reports that are exaggerated and/or inaccurate. This has led to responses from both communities that have become inflamed and disappointing. This is not appropriate, does not provide for a productive environment where true change can occur, and is currently being addressed by the schools and communities appropriately.
“Valley Center and Topeka High Schools are committed to work together to repair the harm that has been done, and to take actions both separately and together that will lead to positive and productive change with regards to addressing sportsmanship and racism. We truly believe that this incident can be used by both schools and communities, to provide an opportunity for education, growth and partnership.”
Topeka Public Schools also put out a statement, putting actions into place:
Dear Topeka Public Schools Families and Staff,
The high schools and districts have expressed a joint commitment to creating a climate that is positive for all students and when any incident occurs, we investigate and address it. The Topeka High principal, who was present at the game, concluded her investigation. Valley Center High has also concluded their investigation and the two principals have prepared a joint statement on findings and are working together to move forward in a positive and productive manner. After meeting with Topeka High administration, listening to the athletes, meeting with the Topeka High basketball athletic coaches and reviewing the findings, the actions below are outlined.
The actions below will be taken by Topeka Public Schools:
- We have asked Valley Center to take appropriate discipline measures towards any student who participated in the inappropriate behaviors from the incident Saturday and they have confirmed they have done so and the principal and superintendent have apologized for the incident following the game.
- No further basketball games will occur between the two schools until Topeka High administration and athletic staff feels the conditions will be positive and safe for our students.
- We are requesting KSHSAA ensure they enforce Rule 52- Sportsmanship Interpretations, and work with officials and school administration throughout the state in this endeavor.
- Valley Center and Topeka High Schools are committed to work together to repair the harm that has been done, and to take actions both separately and together that will lead to positive and productive change with regards to addressing sportsmanship and racism.
- Topeka Public Schools has an ongoing relationship with Midwest and Plains Equity Assistance Center, university partners and other organizations to address equity and diversity training and to empower students with how to respond in any situation in which they are confronted with offensive behaviors or racism. We will continue those partnerships and we welcome Valley Center in partnering to use those resources as well.
In Topeka Public Schools, we remain committed to supporting an inclusive environment that supports all students and any steps we can take to assist others in reflecting a culture of inclusivity, we welcome. We appreciate the collaboration between the district superintendent and principal at Valley Center as we jointly investigated the incident and are implementing next steps that are appropriate for our respective communities.
Andale High School hosts Valley Center for their boys and girls basketball games Friday. They announced Thursday that the following protocols are put into place:
Only one entrance will be open for the basketball games. Only high school students that attend AHS/Renwick or Valley Center with appropriate student ID will be admitted. All middle school, elementary and younger children will sit in the stands with their families. No loitering in the parking lot. Security will be present. Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.