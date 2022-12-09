Abuse trial set for former college police chief arrested in Wabaunsee Co.

John Caviness
John Caviness(Northwestern Oklahoma State Univ.)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A trial date is set for a former Oklahoma college police chief arrested for child abuse in Wabaunsee County.

John Caviness is charged with two counts of child abuse against an 11-year-old, and one count of interference with law enforcement. He was bound over this week, and is scheduled for arraignment January 17.

Caviness was police chief for Northwestern Oklahoma State University at the time of his arrest. He’s no longer employed there. He also used to work as a deputy in Jackson County.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

