Woman arrested after downtown Topeka stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after a victim was stabbed in downtown Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, officials were called to the 900 block of SW 8th Ave. with reports of a stabbing.

When officials arrived, they said they found one victim who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. It remains unclear if the victim was taken to the hospital.

Throughout the course of the investigation, TPD indicated it had identified the suspect as LaShantese V. R. Ward, 28, of Topeka. She was later found and arrested.

Ward was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated battery and aggravated assault which hold a $5,000 bond. She was also booked on a separate warrant which holds no bond. She remains behind bars.

An initial appearance for the separate warrant has been set for 10 a.m. on Jan. 6, while an initial appearance for the aggravated battery and assault case has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 22.

