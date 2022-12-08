Wednesday’s Child - Daylon and Aribella

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The holidays are a time to spend with family, so why not add to yours?

Lori Hutchinson introduces us to our Wednesday’s Children: a pair of siblings who need a loving, forever family.

Daylon is 14, while Aribella is 8. This brother sister pair has a lot in common; besides being described as kind, these kids love to be active.

Daylon loves to play sports – especially football, swimming and basketball. He also loves country music and is quick to turn up the radio when one of his favorite songs comes on! Someday, he’d like to be a professional bronco rider!

Aribella, on the other hand, would much rather ride a merry-go-round. She loves going to the park, swimming and doing gymnastics. At home, you’ll find her playing with her barbies.

The adoptive family who’d fit them best will keep the kids busy, letting them participate in extracurricular activities. Most of all they’d keep them together, letting them grow up under the same roof with the same forever family.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

