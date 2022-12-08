United Methodist Church’s new bishop for Kansas makes history

Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American person ever elected a bishop in the United Methodist Church.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The United Methodist Church recently elected new leaders for its various regions, and the new bishop coming to Kansas is making history.

Rev. Dr. David Wilson is the first Native American bishop ever elected in the denomination. He currently serves in Oklahoma City, and will be based from Topeka as he moves to lead the UMC congregations in Kansas and Nebraska.

Bishop Wilson visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about his new role, and what it means to him to represent indigenous people in the Church.

