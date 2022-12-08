Topeka Police find stolen property, illegal gun during narcotics search

(MGN)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say they found marijuana, stolen property and a firearm during a narcotics search Wednesday.

TPD Narcotics Unit executed the search in the 1500 block of SW Tyler St. Dyllon Tucker, 31, was arrested for criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

