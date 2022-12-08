Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner

Alice McClanahan
Alice McClanahan(Topeka Public Schools)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.

TPS indicated that parents and staff were notified of McClanahan’s passing on Wednesday. It also said a mental health team is in place at Jardine available for students and staff throughout the week.

“Alice has been our student since preschool,” TPS Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson said. “She was a very loving, kind young scholar who made everyone that crossed her path smile. Alice will be missed by everyone who knew her.”

TPS noted that McClanahan has two younger siblings and her mother was her primary caregiver. The family is in need of support as they prepare for memorial services.

If residents would like to help the McClanahan family, TPS said memorial services will be addressed by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home in Lawrence.

A GoFundMe has also been started by McClanahan’s mother, Sam. She said Alice’s passing was unexpected.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click HERE.

