Thursday forecast: Wintry mix north, rain showers for most

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story will be the precipitation today. Rain will be the dominant precipitation type with freezing drizzle/freezing rain toward north-central KS this morning before it transitions to rain by this afternoon.

Taking Action:

Use caution with slick spots on the roads if you’re in the winter weather advisory up toward north-central KS. Bridges and overpasses will be the main roads to be cautious of. Any freezing rain should transition to rain by this afternoon and melt any icy conditions. Rain will not be widespread like it looked at times the last couple days. It will be hit and miss with several dry hours as well.

There may be a few icy spots where rain freezes overnight so use caution tonight into tomorrow morning as well. This won’t be widespread but that’s even more dangerous because you don’t know if and where any icy spots would be although it’ll likely be more so on bridges and overpasses.



While the chance of precipitation is high today, models have really backed off on the amount that will fall with most spots receiving 0.10″ and 0.25″. In other words an 80% chance of getting 0.10″ may not be as impressive or impactful especially with our drought compared to a 40% chance of getting 0.25″. That’s why it’s important to also look at the timing and amounts not just a quick glance at the probability of precipitation.

Normal High: 46/Normal Low: 26 (WIBW)

Today: Freezing rain up toward north-central KS this morning otherwise rain showers for the rest of northeast KS all day. Highs will range from mid 30s in north-central KS to upper 40s near I-35. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Showers end by 10pm with some partial clearing. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s in extreme northeast KS where clouds may linger all day with mid-upper 40s for most areas with a better chance of getting sun. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

There is a chance for rain mainly south of I-70 late Friday night into early Saturday morning but most of the weekend will be dry. Other than some clouds from time to time it’ll also be mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s so it’ll be a nice weekend to enjoy and outdoor activities.

The next storm system is looking quite impressive overall from snow to our north and severe weather down to our south. For our area it’ll just be rain mainly Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Highs will remain in the 50s with lows staying in the mid-upper 40s Monday night.

This is all before a strong cold font late Tuesday pushes through leading to cold temperatures to end the work week with highs in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday, possibly in the low 40s by Friday.

