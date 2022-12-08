Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jordan Garvin

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Jordan Garvin from Shawnee Heights High School.

Garvin runs track and plays soccer for the Thunderbirds and was recently named the Player of the Year in soccer.

He volunteered in the summer of 2022 at the Topeka VA Hospital and he’s undecided on where he’ll go to college but he plans on studying biology pre-medicine. Garvin also maintains a 3.88 GPA.

